A civil servant’s guide to lead a contented life

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 01, 2022 00:04 IST

The cover page of Lifebuoy, a book by Prasanth Nair.

Lifebuoy, a book by Prasanth Nair, Special Secretary, SC/ST Development and Backward Classes Development department, who is popularly known as ‘Collector Bro’, was released at St. Teresa’s College here on Friday by P. Vijayan, Inspector General, Anti-Terror Squad.

The book speaks of how lifebuoys, an essential life-saving equipment on boats and ships, help save passengers if vessels wreck. “These circular tubes are barely noticed when a cruise begins. But when there is an emergency situation, people scrounge for these tubes, paying no heed to the wealth and property they carried along. It is a fact that many a time human lives are saved by obscure objects that are the most inexpensive and simple but are otherwise ignored,” it says.

"This book is for people who feel that they have been given a raw deal in life," said Mr. Nair, who opted for psychology as his optional in the Civil Service Examination.

Though people invariably wish to always lead a happy, peaceful and contented life, they just do not know the ‘how’ part of it. People are torn apart by paradoxical forces — one, the gospels by leadership gurus “motivating” you to dream and achieve sky-high, and the other, the Buddhist traditional edict of keeping earthly desires to a minimum,” he added.

The event was jointly organised by the Hindi Sahitya Parishad of the college and Golden Jubilee Memorial Library and DC Books.

