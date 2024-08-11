GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A casual remark lands air passenger in Kochi police custody

Manoj Kumar, 42, was scheduled to fly to Mumbai by Air India flight AI 682, when he made what security personnel said was an “alarming comment to a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System”

Updated - August 11, 2024 05:20 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 05:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of the Cochin International Airport.

File picture of the Cochin International Airport. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Mumbai-bound passenger at the Kochi international airport was taken into police custody on Sunday (August 11, 2024) after he casually asked a security officer “Is there a bomb in my bag” in the middle of the routine X-ray check of his baggage.

Manoj Kumar, 42, was scheduled to fly to Mumbai by Air India flight AI 682, when he made what security personnel said was an “alarming comment to a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System”. The incident occurred around 6.40 a. m.

Fake bomb threat by passenger at Kochi airport delays flight to Thailand

The passenger’s question triggered security concerns, prompting the airport security team on site to take swift action. The passenger’s cabin and checked-in baggage were thoroughly inspected by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. After completing the checks, which showed no threat, Mr. Kumar was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee convened at 7:25 a. m. to assess the situation. The committee classified the threat as “non-specific,” meaning it was not credible but still required a full security response. The BTAC concluded its proceedings at 8 a. m. and the flight was cleared to take off at scheduled 8 a. m.

The incident comes close on the heels of the airport authority here cautioning passengers to arrive a little earlier than usual to clear security checks in view of more tightened security measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at all airports in the country.

