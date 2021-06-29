A call centre by police to spread laughter

Kochi

29 June 2021 23:01 IST

Chiri Call Centre for children confined to homes

The police have begun a Chiri Call Centre to help children who have been forced to confine to their houses following the pandemic situation, to overcome stress and spread cheer. Children can call 9497900200 and share their concerns. Many children are encountering stress due to online classes, inability to go to school and mingle with peer group, family feud, etc., says a police release.

