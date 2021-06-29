KochiKochi 29 June 2021 23:01 IST
Comments
A call centre by police to spread laughter
Updated: 29 June 2021 23:01 IST
Chiri Call Centre for children confined to homes
The police have begun a Chiri Call Centre to help children who have been forced to confine to their houses following the pandemic situation, to overcome stress and spread cheer. Children can call 9497900200 and share their concerns. Many children are encountering stress due to online classes, inability to go to school and mingle with peer group, family feud, etc., says a police release.
More In Kochi
Read more...