A busy Sunday for CIAL with flights bringing in more expatriates

The Cochin International Airport is scheduled to receive nine international flights with 1,620 passengers, including 171 from Tajikistan on Sunday.

The airport handled around 1,158 arrival and 560 departure passengers on Saturday, said a press release here.

The operations on Sunday will start with the arrival of two early hour flights. Fly Dubai FZ8917 is scheduled for landing at 1.10 a.m. and Somon Air SZ 7109 confirmed its arrival at 2 a.m. from Tajikistan’s Dushanbe airport. Tajikistan is the third Central Asian country from where repatriation flights are being operated to Kochi. Earlier, relief flights were operated from Armenia and Kazakhstan.

There will be four flights from Kuwait on Sunday, evacuating a total of 720 passengers. The Kuwait operations will be by GoAir G8 7082 arriving at 2 p.m., GoAir G8 7084 at 3 p.m., Air India Express IX 1496 at 6.40 p.m., and Jazeera flight at 11.30 p.m.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) confirmed the arrival of 1,158 international passengers on Saturday. No flights were cancelled in the international sector while there were two round trips to Mumbai and one departure each to Mumbai and Mysuru, which were cancelled.