A break in attempt in broad daylight goes ‘live’ on social media

July 20, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Rarely does an attempt to theft is made in broad daylight and even rarer for the accused to get caught after the CCTV footage of the attempt gets shared over social media in real time.

Such a rarity led to the detention of two minor boys, aged 16 years, at the St. Augustine’s Church, Pazhanganad near Kizhakkambalam on Monday afternoon.

The drama started unfolding when the church vicar Paul Kaiparambadan happened to accidentally notice the live CCTV visuals on the monitor installed in his room around 1 p.m. A person was found trying to break into the donation box right next to the altar while another was seen standing guard at the church entrance.

“The vicar immediately shared the visuals on the official WhatsApp group of the parish and followed it up with a voice message urging people to turn up at the church to foil the attempt. Over a hundred people turned up in a jiffy leaving the two accused with no time to flee,” said Baby John, church secretary.

Notwithstanding their age, both the detenus were unfazed and even nonchalantly shared their previous exploits leaving their detainers flabbergasted. It emerged that they had allegedly stolen things, including the battery of a tourist bus parked near a nursing college not so far away before trying their luck at the church.

They were handed over to the Thadiyittaparambu police who registered a case and shifted them to a juvenile home. They are likely to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday.

“They were a gang of five with many complaints against them in different police station limits. They had even tried to break into a donation box adjoining a cupola of the same church in the past only to be turned away by a parish member. People didn’t insist on registering case against them considering their young age,” said an official with the Thadiyittaparambu police.

It had since emerged that the motorcycle they had used to come to the church for the attempted theft was stolen for which a case had been registered by the Ernakulam Central police. The vehicle was seized and produced before the court.

The police said that attempts were being made to reform them, including by their parents, failing which they could turn out to be hardened criminals in the future. One of the members of the gang was moved out from the place by his parents in an attempt to sever his ties with the gang.