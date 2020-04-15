A ‘box’ for women to vent their frustrations

The District Kudumbashree Mission (DKM) has launched Frustration Box, a novel initiative to help women tackle domestic pressures and job-related anxieties during the lockdown period.

Two counsellors working on alternative shifts will be deployed for the Frustration Box initiative. DKM has been offering emotional succour to largely uneducated and jobless women through its programme Snehitha for more than a decade now.

“Now, with this round-the-clock help desk, we are refocusing the programme on educated and working class women looking to vent their frustrations of the lockdown. A brainstorming with our predominantly women workforce threw up the need for such a campaign,” said T.P. Geevarghese, district mission coordinator.

Women can communicate their problems through calls, audio or video clips, images and as messages to a WhatsApp number (85940-34255) and a counsellor will be at their service offering just the right kind of help without treading on their heels. “For instance, if a women feels like yelling out at one of his friends or acquaintance but don’t want to do that for fear of spoiling the relationship, they can just blurt out what they would have wanted to tell them by ringing up our number or through messages. Our counsellor will remain a patient listener, and if such emotional outbursts become frequent, then will offer counselling while keeping their identity confidential,” said Mr. Geevarghese.

Snehitha, which was launched in 2008, had been offering short-stay for up to one month for women and children facing hardships like domestic violence. Apart from lodging, food and clothing, they are offered legal and counselling assistance during the course of the stay and are transferred to permanent shelters if needed.