A book brought out for a noble cause

Kochi

15 March 2021 01:23 IST

Second edition of Veenju published to meet treatment expenses of Thankachan C.V.

A book may be published for myriad reasons; out of the author’s craving to be in the limelight, to fulfil a literary dream, or just to make a few bucks.

The second edition of the book Veenju (wine) was published on Sunday for a much nobler cause. Kochi-based Vayanappura volunteered to publish 1,000 copies of the book priced at ₹200 to fund the treatment expenses of its author Thankachan C.V. from Palluruthy after his large circle of friends came up with the idea.

The 60-year-old, an active presence in social work and literary circle, especially during the 80s, is now faced with mounting treatment expenses following kidney failure.

“He had undergone a bypass surgery two years ago following prolonged heart ailment. That itself was a drain on our limited resources before things turned worse when he was diagnosed with failed kidneys ten months ago. Now he needs to undergo dialysis twice a week and the collective monthly treatment expenses, including medicines, exceed ₹40,000,” said his wife Barbara K.V.

Mr. Thankachan had been active in relief missions in far-off places in the State following the 2018 deluge.

Veenju was first published a few years ago and features the author’s memories with stalwarts from literary, film, and artistic circles, which included Om Puri, Shaji M. Karun, M.V. Devan, and John Abraham to name a few. A few more chapters were added for the second edition and on the day of its release alone on Sunday, ₹26,000 was mobilised through the sale of the book.

“Thankachan chettan was instrumental in mobilising over ₹1 lakh for the treatment of Kerala Sahithya AKademy award-winning author Thomas Joseph in a similar manner. So when he himself fell ill, we thought of returning that favour,” said publisher Thengapuraykkal.