A biking mission in solidarity with farmers on agitation

31 December 2020 00:47 IST

Youngsters from N. Paravur pedalling their way to Ladakh

Eight youngsters from Puthenvelikara in North Paravur are pedalling their way to Ladakh as a novel way of expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers camped along the Delhi border.

The band of friends and neighbours, aged between 17 and 33 years, set out from their neighbourhood on December 18. Two of them, Athil Shibu and Abhishek Unni, Plus Two students, had undertaken a similar bike ride to Wayanad in November to instil hope of overcoming a raging pandemic.

“We were planning such a ride to express solidarity with the protesting farmers when the rest of the group also came around to a similar idea,” said Athil.

The youngsters also plan to spend a couple of days with the protesting farmers on reaching Delhi. They had been riding with placards “no farmers, no food” displayed on their bikes before they encountered some very unexpected responses on entering Karnataka.

“We had to face some hostile behaviour while riding through Karnataka, which was probably due to political reasons, as the State is ruled by the BJP. Since we have to pass through more BJP-ruled States, we are now planning to replace the message with demands for unpolluted air, water and food to avoid any more unpleasant encounters,” said Rejoy Raphael, a 27-year-old who quit his job as a customer care agent in a firm in Indore following the pandemic outbreak.

The youngsters hope to reach Ladakh in around 45 days, covering on an average 100-120 km a day. “We spend our nights in makeshift tents in petrol pumps before resuming our ride in the mornings,” said Jismon Varghese, another member of the team. Though they are not new to long-distance rides, the ongoing trip is by far their longest ever ride.

“A show of solidarity is the minimum we owe to our farmers who feed us. If these farmers decline to serve us food, then the people in Kerala with little food production may have to go starving,” said Rejoy.