A 17-year-old’s passion for film making

July 13, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

At 17, Sreehari Rajesh has a rare clarity about his future.

He dreams of pursing filmmaking. That sounds quite unsurprising for a youngster with a YouTube channel that already boasts of ten short films, documentaries, and a 46-minute feature film.

The latest of his fete was when his short film Hutch, which was shot during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, was screened at the US-based Student World Impact Film Festival (SWIFF) in the Asia region on June 20. After being chosen from among over 13,000 entries from across 120 countries, the film went on to reach the last eight at the fest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hutch is about the life of a child restricted to home during the lockdown by using a caged bird as a recurring motif. My idea was to convey how human beings who don’t think twice about caging birds and animals for their pleasure was meted out a similar treatment by nature. The three-and-a-half minute short film was shot, edited, and uploaded in one night,” said Sreehari, who has just started his BA Mass Communication and Journalism course at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

Hutch was highly appreciated and warmly received by our judges. It succeeded in stirring thoughtful dialogue amongst jury members, a testament to its profound impact, read the appreciation note from the festival organisers.

While he was enthused by making videos from a young age to impress his friends and cousins, the passion took a more serious turn in 2019. Convinced by his love for moving images, his parents bought him a camera, which has since been his constant companion.

Puka, his first proper short film, which was shot when he was in eighth standard sought to draw attention to the alarming rise of drug addiction among youngsters. Two years later, he did his only feature-length film Sthaayi. For a 15-year-old, he chose the rather complex subject of casteism ailing the Indian society. Another short film Niha focused on how youngsters got ensnared in social media traps.

“Subjects for my works are the social issues that I notice. Film making is actually a tool for me to showcase those issues before the public,” said Sreehari who is also trained in under water shooting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT