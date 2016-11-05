Kochi

Zakkir Hussain removed as CPI(M) area secretary

After a day-long deliberation, the Communist Party of India Marxist [CPI(M)] Ernakulam district secretariat decided to keep its Kalamassery area secretary Zakkir Hussain away from the post till the completion of the police investigation against him.

The committee has also decided to request the State secretariat to probe the entire episode and take appropriate decisions.

The decision to ask Mr. Hussain to keep off the party post was taken after the City Task Force registered a criminal case against him on a non-bailable offence.

Announcing the decision at a media briefing, party district secretary P. Rajeev said the party would initiate stern action if Mr. Hussain was found guilty of the offence. If proved innocent, he could come back, Mr. Rajeev said.

