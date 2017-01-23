Kochi

Youths held for misbehaving with girls on train

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Railway police took four youths into custody on charges of creating ruckus on Amrita Express in an inebriated state and entering into a brawl with a group of girls early on Monday morning.

According to officials, the youths, Bibijith, 22, Vishnu Viswanath, 22, Anandan, 23, and Rahul, 22, had boarded the general compartment of the Thiruvananthapuram-Palakkad train from Kottayam at 1.30 am.

Members of the Palakkad Under-15 Throw Ball boys and girls teams were travelling in the same coach. An argument broke out when the youths demanded that they be accommodated on the seats occupied by the girls.

A case was filed with the Ernakulam South Government Railway Police based on a complaint by the coach who accused the four of verbally abusing the girls in a drunken state.

The police registered a case against the youths under Section 118 (Penalty for causing grave violation of public order or danger in a public place in an intoxicated manner) of the Kerala Police Act. They were later released on their own bond.

