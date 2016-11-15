Youth injured in accident

A youth trying to board a private bus from Kalamassery Premier Junction fell down and was seriously injured on Monday when the driver suddenly rode off.

Prasanth (25), a native of Mattancherry, was returning to his house from Kalamassery, where he works in a private company.

He was trying to board a private bus from the Premier Junction towards Mattancherry, when the driver suddenly started the bus.

Prasanth was rushed to the Government Medical College and later shifted to a private hospital in the city. His condition is stated to be out of danger.