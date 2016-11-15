Kochi

Youth injured in accident

A youth trying to board a private bus from Kalamassery Premier Junction fell down and was seriously injured on Monday when the driver suddenly rode off.

Prasanth (25), a native of Mattancherry, was returning to his house from Kalamassery, where he works in a private company.

He was trying to board a private bus from the Premier Junction towards Mattancherry, when the driver suddenly started the bus.

Prasanth was rushed to the Government Medical College and later shifted to a private hospital in the city. His condition is stated to be out of danger.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 1:28:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Youth-injured-in-accident/article16448043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY