Youth held on charge of cheating jobseekers

Exposing the operation of yet another racket offering purportedly lucrative jobs to unsuspecting youths at the Cochin International Airport Ltd., the Nedumbassery police on Tuesday booked a 26-year-old youth on charge of cheating.

The accused has been identified as Unais of Kadakkal in Kollam. According to the police, Unais had given an advertisement in a website, Careerkerala.com, inviting applications to 200 vacancies at the airport company.

The advertisement also directed the candidates to contact the website operator for more details.

Based on a complaint filed by CIAL, the police registered a case against the person who ran the website, for cheating and also under Section 74 of the IT Act 2008.

Commenting on the issue, a CIAL spokesperson said the airport company had not entrusted any agency from outside with the task of conducting recruitments.

“The vacancies will be reported only through our official website www.cial.aero and the selection of candidates will be based on written tests and interviews’’, he said.

The police have registered about seven cases against rackets offering recruitment to CIAL or the allied agencies here. In March 2014, the emigration wing here launched a probe into operation of a fake job racket offering recruitment to the emigration help desk here.

The step followed reports of a person duping a young woman in Pathanamthitta of Rs. 1 lakh by offering a job at an airline help desk for international passengers. The incident came to light when the victim’s husband reached the airport with an appointment order and a photo identity card.

A year later, the local police arrested two youths, employees of a ground handling agency here, on charge of conducting interviews to the post of pilots with a Kerala-based private airline company operating at the airport.