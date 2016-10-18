Writer calls upon youth to ensure food security

Food production is not a problem but food wastage is, said writer K.L. Mohana Varma on Monday. He was inaugurating a seminar on ‘Climate is Changing: Food and Agriculture Must Too’ organised by the Dietary Department of General Hospital in association with the Rotary Club of Palarivattom to mark World Food Day.

He urged the youth to ensure food security so that future generations would be able to feed the hungry.

N. Anandavally, Food and Agriculture Organisation consultant, Kerala, spoke on how the changing climate was affecting agriculture and food. She said we needed to ensure the quality of food from the production stage itself.

One of the biggest issues related to climate change is food security in view of the increasing global population, according to Dr. Anandavally.

Students of St.Teresa’s College organised a painting exhibition on the occasion.

V.S. Dalia, Superintendent of General Hospital, presided. Junaid Rahman, principal adviser, HDS, and Maya Lakshmi, senior dietician, General Hospital, spoke. on the occasion.

