Woman threatens suicide

A woman at Pathadippalam, who defaulted on a business loan from a nationalised bank, threatened to commit suicide when a team of officials from the bank visited her house on Thursday to initiate recovery proceedings.

The incident took place around 10.30 a.m. after the bank officials reached the house of Shaila Valiyamakkal. Shaila had taken a loan of Rs.30 lakh from the Vyttila branch of the bank in 2011 and defaulted on the loan. Following this, the bank had initiated legal proceedings against her.

When the bank officials reached her house for attaching the property, she threatened to commit suicide.

Soon, the Kalamassery police reached the spot. The officials finally decided to stop the proceedings for the time being. The woman owes around Rs.42 lakh to the bank.