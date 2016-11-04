Woman threatens suicide

A woman at Pathadippalam, who defaulted on a business loan from a nationalised bank, threatened to commit suicide when a team of officials from the bank visited her house on Thursday to initiate recovery proceedings.
The incident took place around 10.30 a.m. after the bank officials reached the house of Shaila Valiyamakkal. Shaila had taken a loan of Rs.30 lakh from the Vyttila branch of the bank in 2011 and defaulted on the loan. Following this, the bank had initiated legal proceedings against her.
When the bank officials reached her house for attaching the property, she threatened to commit suicide.
Soon, the Kalamassery police reached the spot. The officials finally decided to stop the proceedings for the time being. The woman owes around Rs.42 lakh to the bank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor