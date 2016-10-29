Kochi

Woman files complaint against film crew

A day after it was disrupted because of an issue with an offended local resident, the shooting of the Bollywood film Chef, under way at Fort Kochi, ran into fresh trouble on Friday.

A woman spa owner in the locality who was not really impressed by the hubbub of the shooting in front of her house lodged a complaint with the Fort Kochi police on Friday alleging that her car parked on the street was ‘damaged’ by the film crew.

She complained that the crew members left her car with a flat tyre and scratches on its body.

Court’s view sought

The police have referred the case for a local court’s opinion based on which a decision would be taken whether to register a first information report or not.

The shooting, on Thursday, was stalled when the woman put her music system in full blast reportedly after her complaint with the authorities for shifting the location of the film shoot from in front of her house went unheeded.



The spa owner alleges that her car parked on the street was damaged by the crew of Bollywood movie Chef



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:48:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Woman-files-complaint-against-film-crew/article16084886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY