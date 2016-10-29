Woman files complaint against film crew

A day after it was disrupted because of an issue with an offended local resident, the shooting of the Bollywood film Chef, under way at Fort Kochi, ran into fresh trouble on Friday.

A woman spa owner in the locality who was not really impressed by the hubbub of the shooting in front of her house lodged a complaint with the Fort Kochi police on Friday alleging that her car parked on the street was ‘damaged’ by the film crew.

She complained that the crew members left her car with a flat tyre and scratches on its body.

Court’s view sought

The police have referred the case for a local court’s opinion based on which a decision would be taken whether to register a first information report or not.

The shooting, on Thursday, was stalled when the woman put her music system in full blast reportedly after her complaint with the authorities for shifting the location of the film shoot from in front of her house went unheeded.

The spa owner alleges that her car parked on the street was damaged by the crew of Bollywood movie Chef