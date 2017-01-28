Kochi

Woman complainant is suspect in cheating case

In a twist in the tale, Sandra Thomas, whose complaint led to the arrest of DYFI leader Karukappally Siddique on charges of extortion and blackmailing, has emerged as a suspect in cheating banks by submitting fake invoices of business transactions.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has reportedly alerted the income tax authorities and the Enforcement Directorate about the possibility of the fraud.

According to sources, the woman, who claimed to be engaged in selling Chinese-made decorative plastic flowers, was suspected to have cheated banks by availing loans by projecting inflated income.

The money was allegedly used to purchase luxury cars and properties, which were later pledged to private financiers to raise money. She had won over the confidence of banks by producing records of income tax remittance.

The DRI officials have indicated that import and other business transactions claimed by the woman were only a cover for her activities. Her shop in the Broadway market had remained closed for the past few days even as her mobile number too remained inaccessible.

Last October, the Ernakulam Central Police had arrested six persons including Siddique, based on a complaint submitted by Ms. Thomas to State Police Chief Loknath Behera that the accused had extorted ₹6 lakh, a car and property from her.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 3:11:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Woman-complainant-is-suspect-in-cheating-case/article17105918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY