Woman complainant is suspect in cheating case

In a twist in the tale, Sandra Thomas, whose complaint led to the arrest of DYFI leader Karukappally Siddique on charges of extortion and blackmailing, has emerged as a suspect in cheating banks by submitting fake invoices of business transactions.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has reportedly alerted the income tax authorities and the Enforcement Directorate about the possibility of the fraud.

According to sources, the woman, who claimed to be engaged in selling Chinese-made decorative plastic flowers, was suspected to have cheated banks by availing loans by projecting inflated income.

The money was allegedly used to purchase luxury cars and properties, which were later pledged to private financiers to raise money. She had won over the confidence of banks by producing records of income tax remittance.

The DRI officials have indicated that import and other business transactions claimed by the woman were only a cover for her activities. Her shop in the Broadway market had remained closed for the past few days even as her mobile number too remained inaccessible.

Last October, the Ernakulam Central Police had arrested six persons including Siddique, based on a complaint submitted by Ms. Thomas to State Police Chief Loknath Behera that the accused had extorted ₹6 lakh, a car and property from her.