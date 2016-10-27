Kochi

When Minmini’s velvet voice regaled patients at GH

Playback singer Minmini performing at the Government General Hospital as part of the Kochi Biennale Foundation’s Art and Medicine programme on Wednesday.

Playback singer Minmini performing at the Government General Hospital as part of the Kochi Biennale Foundation’s Art and Medicine programme on Wednesday.  

Her lilting rendering of songs evoke applause from audience comprising patients, bystanders, and staff

It was a meteoric rise, nothing less.

When composer A.R. Rahman stormed the music world with his debut album Roja , Minmini, who rendered the melodious “Chinna chinna aasai...” in the album, was not left far behind in popularity.

It was the same melodious voice that regaled patients at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday, almost a quarter century after it created a sensation.

Minmini, who has delivered hit numbers such as “Souparnikamritha...” of Kizhakkunarum Pakshi and “Pathiravaayi...” of Vietnam Colony among others, gave a captivating performance during the Kochi Biennale’s weekly Arts and Medicine show.

Her lilting rendering of each song evoked smiles and loud applause from the audience.

“I am excited to see such an audience of patients, bystanders, and hospital staff…. It is an honour to sing for a crowd in an open space…. As a child, I had immense support from my folks who stood by me through thick and thin,” Minmini said.

Minmini and her co-singers Junior Mehboob and Yahiya Azeez sung close to a dozen songs including “Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaraan...”, “Mizhiyoram...”, “Badi door se aaye hein...”, “Chinna chinna aasai...”, and “Maanasa mani venuvil...”. Her husband Joy Mathew shared the stage for the Tamil number “Kannekalaimane...”.

Hailing from Aluva, most of Minmini’s memorable musical pieces are in Tamil, composed by Ilayaraaja and A.R. Rahman.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:55:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/When-Minmini%E2%80%99s-velvet-voice-regaled-patients-at-GH/article16083214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY