When Minmini’s velvet voice regaled patients at GH

It was a meteoric rise, nothing less.

When composer A.R. Rahman stormed the music world with his debut album Roja , Minmini, who rendered the melodious “Chinna chinna aasai...” in the album, was not left far behind in popularity.

It was the same melodious voice that regaled patients at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday, almost a quarter century after it created a sensation.

Minmini, who has delivered hit numbers such as “Souparnikamritha...” of Kizhakkunarum Pakshi and “Pathiravaayi...” of Vietnam Colony among others, gave a captivating performance during the Kochi Biennale’s weekly Arts and Medicine show.

Her lilting rendering of each song evoked smiles and loud applause from the audience.

“I am excited to see such an audience of patients, bystanders, and hospital staff…. It is an honour to sing for a crowd in an open space…. As a child, I had immense support from my folks who stood by me through thick and thin,” Minmini said.

Minmini and her co-singers Junior Mehboob and Yahiya Azeez sung close to a dozen songs including “Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaraan...”, “Mizhiyoram...”, “Badi door se aaye hein...”, “Chinna chinna aasai...”, and “Maanasa mani venuvil...”. Her husband Joy Mathew shared the stage for the Tamil number “Kannekalaimane...”.

Hailing from Aluva, most of Minmini’s memorable musical pieces are in Tamil, composed by Ilayaraaja and A.R. Rahman.