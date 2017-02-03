Water supply by tankers likely to be hit

KOCHI: Water supply by tankers is likely to be suspended for two to three days if the district authorities, local self-government bodies, and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) fail to take initiative to provide water that can be transported.

“Water tankers are not allowed to draw water from identified sources in the district,” said R. Ramachandran who heads the Ernakulam District Drinking Water Transporters’ Welfare Association. “The district authorities have identified as many as 48 sources, but the resistance is from the people and local self-government bodies. Water supply by tankers will be hit for a couple of days,” he added.

Tankers draw water from wells at Aluva, Thiruvaniyoor, and Chottanikkara where, transporters say, there is no dearth of water. “However, people in the areas are opposed to water being drawn for supply,” Mr. Ramachandran added.

The crisis-like situation is despite the fact that the KWA has enough water available at its production centres at Aluva and Nettoor. Operators said the KWA could provide only 120 loads from its Aluva production centre as against the demand for more than 3,000 loads. They added that the authority was yet to release water from its Nettoor centre.

Meanwhile, KWA officials pointed out that there was a directive not to spare water from the Nettoor production centre. The JNNURM plant has more than 50 million litres of water.

Moreover, there are reports that the water provided by KWA production centres is costly. The authority provides water at the rate of ₹60 for 1,000 litres. However, it is alleged that operators hike the cost by adding transportation cost to it.

A load of water could range from 2,000 litres to 35,000 litres. However, the most in-demand load quantity is 24,000 litres and 6,000 litres. On an average, 3,000 loads of water tankers are on the move daily.