Kochi

Waste-to-energy plant draws private investors

Kochi businessman offers Rs.10 crore to consortium

Private investors have evinced interest in the waste-to-energy plant that has been proposed at Brahmapuram, according to the project proponents.

A leading businessman of Kochi has reportedly offered Rs.10 crore to the consortium which has won the bid for setting up the plant.

A meeting of around 25 potential private investors and 12 banks will be held in the city on Monday, said an official of the GJ Eco Power Private Limited, which won the bid for setting up the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

The project has been proposed to convert municipal waste into energy through gasification process.

The work was awarded to the agency through a bidding process and an agreement was signed with the Kochi Corporation to construct and operate the plant on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-and-Transfer mode.



25 potential investors and 12 banks to meet on Monday

Total outlay of the project is Rs.375 crore

Plant will produce

10 MW of power



20 acre land identified at Brahmapuram for the plant

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 3:55:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Waste-to-energy-plant-draws-private-investors/article16080170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY