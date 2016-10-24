Waste-to-energy plant draws private investors

Private investors have evinced interest in the waste-to-energy plant that has been proposed at Brahmapuram, according to the project proponents.

A leading businessman of Kochi has reportedly offered Rs.10 crore to the consortium which has won the bid for setting up the plant.

A meeting of around 25 potential private investors and 12 banks will be held in the city on Monday, said an official of the GJ Eco Power Private Limited, which won the bid for setting up the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

The project has been proposed to convert municipal waste into energy through gasification process.

The work was awarded to the agency through a bidding process and an agreement was signed with the Kochi Corporation to construct and operate the plant on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-and-Transfer mode.

25 potential investors and 12 banks to meet on Monday

Total outlay of the project is Rs.375 crore

Plant will produce

10 MW of power

20 acre land identified at Brahmapuram for the plant