Vyttila braces for more chaos on road

Motorists wading through the chock-a-block Vyttila Junction may soon be thrown from the frying pan into the raging fire with the commissioning of the Palarivattom flyover next week.

The free movement of vehicles through the flyover is likely to increase the traffic at Vyttila, making the situation worse.

Transportation expert Dijo Kappen asked how Vyttila Junction, with the maximum traffic density, came after Edappally and Palarivattom in the priority list of setting up flyovers.

Police helpless

The police have no solution to offer other than the construction of the proposed flyover at Vyttila. “The situation is real and there is no way to pre-empt it. There is also no scope for experiment because of the stiff opposition to changes being implemented at Vyttila to ease traffic,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna.

‘No scientific approach’

D. Dhanuraj, chairman of the city-based Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), said there was no scientific study done to solve the traffic woes of Kochi. “No one has any data on the movement of vehicles, their direction and the potential movement over flyovers. Traffic in the one-kilometre radius around Vyttilla Junction remains paralysed during peak hours and it can’t get worse than this,” he said.

