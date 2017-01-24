Vigilance probe against former ministers, IAS officers

The Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has ordered a preliminary inquiry against two former ministers and eight others in a case of alleged corruption in the construction of a regulator-cum-bridge at Purappillikavu, near Aluva, Ernakulam.

Considering a complaint filed by social activist Giresh Babu, VACB Director Jacob Thomas ordered VACB Ernakulam Unit to conduct an inquiry. As per the complaint, the project has caused the State exchequer a loss of ₹100 crore.

The complaint names two ministers in the previous UDF government - V.K. Ebrahim Kunju and P.J. Joseph; two IAS officers - T.O. Sooraj and V.J. Kurian; five officials of the Irrigation Department and Rajeev C V, Managing Director of Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt. Ltd. as the accused.

The previous LDF government had initiated the project of a shutter bund at Purapilly Kavu to prevent the incursion of saline water into the Periyar in addition to a new regulator-cum-bridge at Cheriya Thekkanam, together costing ₹22 crore. The next UDF government, however, made several alterations in the original project and upgraded it to a more expensive regulator-cum-bridge.

The project cost was met by diverting ₹35 crore from the Public Works Department and arranging a loan of ₹65 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The construction work for the regulator-cum-bridge was allotted to Seguro Foundation and Structures which was already facing a VACB probe into the construction of a regulator-cum-bridge at Chamravattam, Malappuram.

According to the complainant, a more expensive regulator-cum-bridge was constructed unnecessarily and with the maligned intention to divert the funds.