Kochi

VACB submits documents in court

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probing the disproportionate asset case against Additional Chief Secretary Tom Jose submitted before the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha on Monday around 170 documents seized in a raid on his residence and office.

The seized documents included land-related papers, bank account details, recent bank transaction details, cheque books, passbooks, vouchers, and bills. The VACB is trying to locate Anita Jose, a family friend of Mr. Jose who allegedly assisted him in buying an estate in Maharastra and an apartment in Jawahar Nagar in Kochi.

The VACB registered a case against Mr. Jose after finding that he allegedly earned Rs.1,19,68,548, which was 62 percentage excess to his known sources of income.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 2:02:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/VACB-submits-documents-in-court/article16086551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY