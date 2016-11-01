VACB submits documents in court

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probing the disproportionate asset case against Additional Chief Secretary Tom Jose submitted before the Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha on Monday around 170 documents seized in a raid on his residence and office.
The seized documents included land-related papers, bank account details, recent bank transaction details, cheque books, passbooks, vouchers, and bills. The VACB is trying to locate Anita Jose, a family friend of Mr. Jose who allegedly assisted him in buying an estate in Maharastra and an apartment in Jawahar Nagar in Kochi.
The VACB registered a case against Mr. Jose after finding that he allegedly earned Rs.1,19,68,548, which was 62 percentage excess to his known sources of income.
