VACB probe into pendant sales

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has launched a preliminary probe into the rapid rise in the sale of gold pendants (lockets) at Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple in the two days post-demonetisation.
Officials said they had inquired the details of the sales with the temple manager. The step followed reports that nearly 90 gold lockets, weighing around 10 grams and priced at Rs.30,000, had been sold by the temple authority on November 9 and 10 using the old currency notes. The volume of sales during the 48-hour period was close to the annual average sales by the temple.
The incident came to light when the temple authorities deposited the money with a bank, which directed the them not to accept the demonetised notes any further.
The probe follows a suspicion that some people associated with the temple management were behind the rise in sales.
“The gold lockets were purchased using different receipts. We are now trying to identify the persons who bought them,’’ officials said.
The temple officials were unavailable for comments.
