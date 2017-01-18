Kochi

VACB files case against ex-GCDA chairman

A new set of troubles may be brewing for N.Venugopal, former chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam registering a case against him and two others on corruption charges.

Probe launched

According to officials, a probe has been launched over the alleged irregularities by the GCDA during Mr. Venugopal’s term in procuring fingerlings for the eco-tourism project at Rameshwaram near Palluruthy.

The FIR, registered with the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court, has named Mr. Venugopal, R. Lalu, former GCDA secretary; and Simon Palluruthy as the accused.

As per the case, the GCDA awarded a tender to Mr. Simon for ₹10 lakh to provide fingerlings to the Authority by avoiding the online tendering procedure.

Though the tender had stipulated that the fingerlings should be delivered within three months, Mr. Simon failed to meet the deadline.

Despite this, the GCDA later gave Mr. Simon the final instalment of ₹5 lakh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:49:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/VACB-files-case-against-ex-GCDA-chairman/article17054016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY