VACB files case against ex-GCDA chairman

A new set of troubles may be brewing for N.Venugopal, former chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam registering a case against him and two others on corruption charges.

Probe launched

According to officials, a probe has been launched over the alleged irregularities by the GCDA during Mr. Venugopal’s term in procuring fingerlings for the eco-tourism project at Rameshwaram near Palluruthy.

The FIR, registered with the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court, has named Mr. Venugopal, R. Lalu, former GCDA secretary; and Simon Palluruthy as the accused.

As per the case, the GCDA awarded a tender to Mr. Simon for ₹10 lakh to provide fingerlings to the Authority by avoiding the online tendering procedure.

Though the tender had stipulated that the fingerlings should be delivered within three months, Mr. Simon failed to meet the deadline.

Despite this, the GCDA later gave Mr. Simon the final instalment of ₹5 lakh.