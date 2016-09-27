UAPA invoked against accused in robbery case

The police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the persons arrested on charges of looting gold and cash from a businessman’s house at Perumbavoor on the pretext of Vigilance raid last month.

The step is based on the finding that the accused had close links with the suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Thadiyantavide Nazeer and the loot was carried out as an attempt to finance terror activities.

Further, the accused were also found to have harboured a person accused in the Bengaluru serial blast case for carrying out the operation

The police have so far arrested six persons including Ajims, Rahees, Sanoob and Abdul Halim in connection with the case. Halim was the second accused in the case related to the arson of TNSTC bus at Kalamassery in 2005 and the third accused in Kozhikode twin blast in 2006. However, he was acquitted by the court in both cases.

Police find close links between the accused and suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Thadiyantavide Nazeer