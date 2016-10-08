Two of a family killed in accident

Two members of a family died and three others sustained serious injuries when a tipper lorry rammed the car in which they were travelling at Alliance Junction, near Tripunithura, around 5.15 a.m. on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh, 43, of Ambili Nivas near Thrikkathara Temple at Irumpanam, and his mother-in-law Sujatha.

Rajesh’s wife, Sujitha, 36, whose ribs were fractured, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the city.

Their daughter Anaga, 14, who suffered a head injury, is also in the ICU.

Their son Gautam, 12, has been admitted in the ward with facial injuries.

The tipper lorry, speeding along the national highway (NH) early in the morning, smashed into the right side of the car, which entered the NH from Eroor Road, killing Rajesh, who was behind the wheel, almost instantaneously.

Impact on right side

Manojkumar K., Joint Regional Transport Officer, Thripunithura, said the car appeared to have entered the national highway without slowing down or applying brakes.

The right side of the car around the driver’s seat and the seat behind it took the full impact of the collision.