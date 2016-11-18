Two more arrested in Nettoor kidnap case

The Kochi city police probing the kidnap of a Nettoor native by a gang involving two Congress councillors from the Maradu municipality have arrested two more persons in connection with the case.

The arrested have been identified as Muhammad Kutty alias Mammootty and Sanmayanandan alias Buddy, the 11th and 12th accused in the case. While Mammootty was a member of the 10-member quotation gang that abducted and threatened Shukkoor, the complainant, Buddy accommodated the accused in his rented house. The police had earlier arrested four persons in this connection including the third and the fourth accused. The sleuths had also traced a vehicle used by the accused for kidnapping the victim from a secret location in Aluva.

The case pertains to the alleged kidnapping of Shukkoor, a businessman from Nettoor, by a gang led by Antony Ashamparambil, vice chairman of the Maradu municipality, and Jilson Peter, a councillor from Maradu.

The complainant, who was into the business of construction debris, had launched a poster campaign against Antony in 2013 after he lost a business contract following the latter’s intervention. In retaliation, Shukkoor was kidnapped and taken to a house near Nettoor railway gate by Antony, Jinson and 14 others in May 2013. He was allegedly beaten up naked and threatened with a country-made sword.

He, however, did not lodge a complaint then considering the political clout of the accused.

The complainant alleged that he was again threatened by the same gang led by Antony and Jinson in September this year over another contract on reclamation of land.