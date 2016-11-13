Two ‘rice puller’ tricksters held

The Ernakulam rural police on Saturday arrested two persons on charges of duping a businessman into buying a metal device they claimed attracted rice.

The arrested are Ramprasad, 42, of Salem, and Jobi Jose, 37, of Wayanad. The duo allegedly swindled Rs.28 lakh from the businessman in Nochima, Aluva.

The accused had posted an advertisement online. The victim later contacted them. The duo offered to provide the metal and help him sell it at a price of Rs.3 crore. Later, the accused, posing as scientists, met the victim who was made to pay Rs. 28 lakh in instalments.