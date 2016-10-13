Twin flyovers await Central nod

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran has said that the detailed project reports for flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor will be prepared and construction will be started once the Central government gives its nod to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake the work.

Delivering the inaugural address at the commissioning of the Palarivattom flyover here on Wednesday, Mr. Sudhakaran said the file on the construction of the twin flyovers at a revised estimate of Rs.210 crore had already been sent to the NHAI.

“Once these two flyovers are completed, there would be four flyovers in the stretch between Kundannoor and Edappally, bringing about a big change in the area,” he said.

Lifting toll

Mr. Sudhakaran said the lifting of toll on 13 bridges constructed by the PWD at a combined cost of Rs.218 crore was under the consideration of the State government. However, a decision on lifting the toll on 18 bridges constructed by the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) would be taken after consultations between the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister as they were built using loans.

Stating that the State government was against collection of toll, he said no toll would be collected for roads and bridges to be constructed by the PWD or companies under it.

He was critical of the autocratic ways of toll contractors and said the high-handedness of their goons leading to tensions had been noticed by the government.

Top priority

He said there was all-round criticism about the constructions of the PWD and exhorted its engineers to embrace the motto of ‘new age new construction.

“Four-laning of the remaining stretch of national highways remains the top priority of the State government.

Maximum compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, would be given in case of land acquisition. District collectors have been asked ensure speedy land acquisition, not by enforcing the authority of the government but through consultations with the people,” he added.

He said all new roads would have well-covered drains and pedestrians and cyclists would get top priority.

A decision had been taken to construct high range and coastal highways between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram at an estimated cost of Rs.10,000-Rs.15,000 crore.