Transport vehicles’ strike today

The Kerala State Motor Transport Workers’ Co-ordination Committee has called a dawn-to-dusk motor vehicles’ strike in Ernakulam district on Wednesday to protest against the hacking of CITU district president K.N. Gopinath at Palarivattom on Tuesday.

Autorickshaws, taxi cars, private buses and goods carriers will stay off the road as part of the strike. The Online Taxi Drivers’ Union too would take part in the 12-hour strike.

But private vehicles that operate will not be stopped, the committee said. KSRTC buses and ferries operated by the SWTD would operate services as usual, officials in these agencies said.