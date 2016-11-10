Transport strike disrupts life in district

The strike called by major trade unions in the transport sector of Ernakulam evoked a mixed response in the district on Wednesday.

While private buses and autos stayed off road, some of the taxis were seen plying. A low attendance was recorded at government offices and commercial establishments.

Though the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated full schedules to cash in on the private buses staying off road, many buses ran half empty. The Ernakulam depot operated all its 105 schedules but the officials are sceptical about a significant rise in revenue collection.

The strike, coupled with the currency demonetisation, made shops in several areas remain closed, resulting in a hartal-like situation.

At bus stands and railway stations, passengers had a tough time.

At some points, the police came to the aid of passengers, commandeering private vehicles and dropping off some of the passengers at destinations such as hospitals.

Protest march

As a mark of protest, the Motor Transport Workers’ Co-ordination Committee staged a protest march in the city that concluded at the High Court Junction.

Meanwhile, the condition of Gopinath, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering a stab injury in an attack on Tuesday, is steady.

He will be shifted out of the ICU by Thursday morning, hospital sources said.