Toll junction road to be temporarily opened

The Edappally Toll Junction road, which was closed ahead of the opening of the road overbridge, will be opened for a fortnight on an experimental basis. The decision to keep the road open was taken at an all-party meeting convened by District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla here on Monday. A statement issued by the Public Relations Department said the local traders and residents had opposed the earlier decision to keep the toll road closed. The decision to convene an all-party meeting was taken considering the situation.

A decision on the future of the road will be taken depending on the traffic at the junction in the morning and evening peak hours. More traffic wardens and policemen will be deployed at the usually busy junction to ensure safety and orderly traffic. Special signal system will be installed to ensure safe passage of pedestrians, the press release added.

Vehicles will be allowed, temporarily, to take U-turns under the road overbridge and unauthorised parking and autorickshaw stands will be removed. A High Court order on the issue will be strictly implemented. The road will be widened using the drainage area. A decision on shifting the bus stop in front of Edappally St. George’s Church will be taken later.

The proposed changes in the traffic regulation were explained by RTO P.H. Sadiq Ali and traffic CI Bijoy Chandran.