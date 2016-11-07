Tobacco trafficking to Lakshadweep being probed

Last week, a police team from Thoppumpady arrested two Lakshadweep natives, employed on a passenger ship operating between the Island and the main land.

The youths, identified as Sahir and Rizwan, were arrested on a tip-off that they were attempting to smuggle banned tobacco products to the Islands. During investigation, the police recovered tobacco products weighing around 1 kg from their possession.

A follow-up investigation, which began as a routine anti-tobacco drive, has shed light on the hitherto unknown operation of a racket trafficking banned substances to Lakshadweep on board passenger ships from Kochi, officials say.

‘From Mumbai’

“The duo confessed to procuring the substance from Mumbai through a relative. Preliminary investigations suggested that they were intending to sell the contraband, which costs around Rs.65 per 50 grams, at a rate at least four times higher than the actual price, said C. Binu, Sub Inspector, Thoppumpady.

Following the arrests, the police have intensified the examination of passengers embarking in Kochi, in addition to conducting searches at locations where the Islanders generally camp on their arrival in the city.

Commenting on the issue, a senior police officer confirmed the operation of rackets that traffic ganja and tobacco products in the Islands.

“They are thriving on the back of a high profit margin, while the less-intense examination of passenger baggage at the embarkation point in Kochi is an added attraction to smugglers,” he noted.

To back the point, the officer cited the arrest of Sabu, a known ganja retailer, by the Kochi city police recently. During interrogation, Sabu confessed to bringing ganja from neighbouring States at a price range of Rs.6,000 to 7,000 and retailing the product at a price multiple times higher than that in the mainland.

According to him, the onus is now on the Lakshadweep police to check the racket’s operation as the Kochi police would require special permission to carry out searches on board passenger ships.

Meanwhile, the police are also verifying reports on ganja being trafficked to the islands on board fishing boats originating from the harbours in Kerala, which are then handed over to boatmen heading to Lakshadweep.

