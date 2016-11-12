Time to rejuvenate water sources: CM

It’s time to strive together to rejuvenate all traditional and other water sources, to lessen the impact of the impending drought in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Delivering the inaugural address at the valedictory session of the State meeting of Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU) at Muvattupuzha on Friday, he warned that the drought would change the face of the State, unless drastic measures were taken to conserve and harvest water. There was all likelihood that there would be a fall in rainfall, he said. He added that the government’s Haritha Mission was aimed at encouraging agriculture. Modern farming techniques would help increase yield. The State also needed a technically-skilled agricultural work force.

The government had formulated schemes to grant land and houses to the poor, he added.