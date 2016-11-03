TiE Kerala to launch Angel Network to promote start-ups

The Kerala chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a global organisation focussed on fostering entrepreneurship, will launch Kerala Angel Network at the entrepreneurs’ convention being held here on November 18 and 19.

TiE Kerala sources said here that the network being formed with contributions from TiE Kerala members would be the first of its kind in the State. The size of the corpus was yet to be decided, they said.

The convention was being held at Le Meridian Convention Centre.

Rajesh Nair, TiE Kerala president, said at a press conference that the formation of Kerala Angel Network would serve as the primary source for funding at the seed and start-up stages for companies and start-up entrepreneurs.

The theme for TiEcon Kerala 2016 is “Building a Great Entrepreneurial Ecosystem” which is aimed at understanding the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and identifying the gaps in the existing system.

Parallel sessions, pitch fest and start-up pavilion are the major highlights of this year’s conference and will be attended by more than 100 experienced speakers. It is expected to be a multi-track event with 40 sessions running across five concurrent tracks. It would include important sessions on Internet of things, responsible tourism, life sciences and bio-technology, reinventing agriculture and food processing, social entrepreneurship and growth coaches sessions.

The conference will be an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network with the leaders in the business world. Some of the key speakers at the conference are Ronnie Screwvala (founder and CEO, UTV Group); Ravi Venkitesh (chairman, Bank of Baroda); Lakshmi Narayanan (chairman and ex-ECO, Cognizant); and Nibha Namboodiri, the first woman mahout of Kerala.