Three more bodies retrieved

Search teams on Friday recovered the bodies of three more victims who had gone missing after a pickup van carrying nine persons plunged into the Kaithapuzha lake from the Kumbalam-Aroor bridge near here on Wednesday. Five persons had gone missing after the accident. Two bodies were retrieved on Thursday.

With this, the search operation involving personnel of Fire and Rescue Services and the Navy ended on Friday morning.

The body of Shyam Khatri, a migrant worker from Nepal, was recovered on Thursday midnight from near Aroor while the body of Jaman Bahadur, another migrant, was found near the old police station at Aroor about 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

Prajeesh Sasi, Sub-Inspector, Panangadu, said the body of Ijas Ali, the Malayali driver, was recovered from Perumpadappu near Aroor by 9 a.m. on Friday. The body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem. The relatives of the migrant workers are expected to reach here from Nepal soon. A decision on the bodies of the workers will be taken after discussions with the relatives.

The bodies of migrant workers Madhu Khatri and Himanlal Khatri were retrieved about 50 metres from the bridge on Thursday.

Mr. Sasi said they had informed the National Highways Authority of India about the repair work to be carried out on the badly damaged railing of the Kumbalam-Aroor bridge. The vehicle had ran over the iron railings after it lost control. The works are expected to begin once the official procedures on the part of the police are over in two to three days. Barricades and reflectors have been set up near the damaged railings on a temporary basis.

The workers were part of a firm engaged in decoration and pandal works at Aroor. They were on their way from Bolghatty to Panavalli in Alappuzha when the accident occurred. Four of the migrants, who knew swimming, were rescued by the local residents engaged in fishing.

