Three held on drug peddling charge

Excise sleuths on Thursday arrested three migrants in Aluva on charge of drug peddling.
The arrested have been identified as Bablu Hussain Sheikh, Bimal Mondal and Rafeequl Islam, all natives of West Bengal. During a combing operation, sleuths arrested Bablu from the Aluva railway station and seized 90 packets of brown sugar from his possession.
He used to sell the drug among migrant workers in Aluva, Piravom and Perumbavoor at a price of Rs.200 per packet.
In a separate case, Bimal Mondal was arrested from the Aluva Mini Civil Station Road. During the examination, sleuths also recovered nitrozepam tablets from his possession. Rafeequl Islam was arrested with 20 grams of ganja.
