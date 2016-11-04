Three burns victims remain critical

The second consignment of carbon disulfide imported from Israel will be unloaded at the Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL) in the presence of top officials of Factories and Boilers on Friday.

The consignment had been brought along with the ill-fated one, which had leaked and subsequently caught fire injuring as many as 12 persons while it was being unloaded on the factory premises on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, HIL Chairman and Managing Director S.P. Mohanty visited the accident site on Thursday and held discussions with company officials. He also met officials who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital following severe burn injuries.

A medical bulletin issued by Ernakulam Medical Centre (EMC) Hospital said the condition of Paul P. Thomas, 57, assistant manager (production); Ganapathy Raman, 57, deputy manager (Engineering), and John T.V, stagnation supervisor, continued to remain critical.

Mr. Thomas was admitted with 80 per cent burns. All of them are undergoing treatment at the burns ICU, the bulletin quoted Dr. P.M. Chacko, head of the burns department, as saying. Mr. John was shifted from Kims Hospital to EMC late on Wednesday night.

Inspection

P. Pramod, Director of Factories and Boilers, Thiruvananthapuram, is set to visit the accident site on Friday. He has directed officials here to unload the consignment only in his presence after he holds a meeting with the company officials and verifies the safety parameters.

S. Mani, Senior Joint Director of Factories and Boilers, who has been entrusted by the District Collector to inquire into the accident, said he would submit his report in a day or two after Friday’s meeting.

He added it was still not clear whether the pin hole in the manifold valve of the vehicle leading to the leakage was caused by a breach in the nitrogen blanket or excessive pressure during transportation. Imported consignments of CS2 come wrapped in nitrogen blanket, while the indigenously produced chemical is moved around blanketed in water.

The HIL management has decided to resume operations after the visit of the Factories and Boilers Director.