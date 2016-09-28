Thousands of debit cards blocked

After observing “a serious security breach,” debit cards of thousands of customers were blocked by a few banks last week.

A Thrissur-based bank has blocked the cards of over 5,000 customers in Kerala and other parts of the country after the Payment Corporation of India and two global financial service providers alerted the banks about the security breach on September 23. The officials of the corporation were not available for comment.

There were reports of customers losing money from their accounts following the skimming of the ATM cards by some persons. The Kerala Police had booked a few foreign nationals for withdrawing money from the accounts after skimming the cards of customers at an ATM counter in Thiruvananthapuram.

Skimming is the act of illegally obtaining the information of credit or debit cards and using them for withdrawing money or making purchases. Instances of financial offenders using a skimmer, a small electronic device to obtain the confidential data of victims have also been reported.

On receiving the alert and blocking the cards, the banks informed its customers through SMS that they had used the bank’s card in “another bank ATM where security breach was observed”.

The bank, which blocked the cards as a precautionary measure “to prevent any financial loss from fraud attempts,” advised the customers to recheck their accounts and contact their corresponding branches if any fraudulent transactions were noticed.

On Friday, the corporation provided a list of over 5,000 customers who might have used their cards in those ATMs and the cards were blocked on Saturday. The customers were provided instant cards on demand, confirmed the bank official on condition of anonymity.

Incidentally, another private bank had suggested that its customers change their debit card PIN last week, citing security reasons.

One of the easiest modes of protecting the account is to change the PIN number. However, all the customers might not follow the instructions to change the PIN. The bank is currently in the process of issuing fresh cards to the customers free of cost, the bank official said.

Meanwhile, the affected banks are in the dark about the possible points where security was compromised. The authorities just forwarded the list and the bank acted on it. They have also offered to probe it further, the official said.