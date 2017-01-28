The Hindu Young World Quiz today

KOCHI: The 17th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz — a popular event among schoolchildren — will be held at Abad Nucleus Mall at Maradu here on Saturday.

The event, presented by Camlin Mechanical Pencils, is open to students in two categories — junior (classes 4 to 6) and senior (classes 7 to 9).

The competition for the junior category (classes 4 to 6) will be held at 10 a.m., while that for seniors (classes 7 to 9) will be held at 2 p.m. Registration for junior and senior categories will begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

Each team must consist of two members. From a school, any number of teams can take part in the competition by registering online and paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹200 per team. The team members must be from the same school/branch, and no cross teams are allowed. However, for the final six teams, a maximum of only two teams from the same school will be permitted.

Spot registration may be done at the venue before the start of the event. Details can be had from Sandhya Varma (Mobile: 9847042608)

Commodore R.R. Iyer, Commanding Officer of naval air station INS Garuda, and UAE Exchange India managing director George Antony will be the guests of honour. They will give away the prizes at 4.30 p.m.

Apart from prizes for winners and certificates for participants, there are prizes for members of the audience too for instant answers. The national gift sponsors are BSA Lady Bird and Hercules. Abad Nucleus Mall is the venue partner. BSNL is the regional partner, while Royal Bakers is the snacks partner. Fastrack (Abad Nucleus Mall), Voylla Fashion Jewellery, DC Books, and MAX are the prize sponsors. Planet Boomerang, Line Trail, Top Zone, and Abad Food Court are the goodie sponsors.