Kochi

Tense game for organisers as road projects remain in limbo

Playing spoilsport:A few road projects that would have eased traffic congestions and improved connectivity in the city are progressing at a snail’s pace, giving headache to the officials associated with the U-17 Football World Cup.

Major projects for improving connectivity in limbo

The inordinate delay in completing major infrastructure projects may put brakes on the city’s attempt to host the Under-17 football world cup next year.

A few road projects that would have eased traffic congestions and improved connectivity remain in limbo, giving some tense moments for the organisers.

No progress

There is little progress in the four-laning of M.G. Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass Road that would have considerably augmented the much needed east-west connectivity. The work on widening and simultaneous extension of the Airport-Seaport Road, which would have improved the north-south connectivity, decongesting the NH Bypass and NH 47, are also progressing at a snail’s pace.

The widening of narrow junctions that stifle smooth flow of vehicles remains a big challenge ahead of the international event.

The officials also admitted that there had been no considerable progress in the development of the Karnakodam-Katrikadavu stretch between Thammanam and Pullepady. Land acquisition is yet to take off, delaying the project.

