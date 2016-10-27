The Ernakulam North police have booked a Uber taxi driver for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger while on a trip on Monday night. The woman, a journalist, had called the taxi to go home after work from M.G. Road to Pachalam. A statement issued by the police said the alleged incident happened when the taxi reached Pachalam Link Park, 5th Cross Road. A team led by Vipin Das, Sub-Inspector at North station, arrested the driver, identified as Thomas Joseph of Thottathil House, HMT Junction, Kalamassery, on Wednesday.
Taxi driver held for misbehaving with woman
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor