Kochi

Talks today to end drivers’ strike

Trade union leaders will meet representatives of All Kerala LPG Transporters’ Association here on Friday to end the strike by a group of drivers serving the LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation at Udayamperoor. The strike has been on since October 1, and according to transporters, there has been serious disruption in the distribution of LPG cylinders in Kochi, Kottayam, Thrissur, Idukki, and Alappuzha. While transporters termed the strike “illegal”, a trade union leader was hopeful that the differences between drivers and truck owners would be settled by Friday.

A statement by Binoy Alex, general secretary of the association, said the drivers had begun the strike without proper notice. Drivers belonging to trade unions affiliated to the CITU and the BMS had called the strike protesting against the system of allocating diesel to transport vehicles.



The stir has hit LPG cylinder distribution in Kochi, Kottayam, Thrissur, Idukki, and Alappuzha districts



