Taking ophthalmic care to the poor

Chellanam grama panchayat on Sunday took the initiative to provide comprehensive ophthalmic care and free medical aid to the underprivileged.

K.J. Maxy, MLA, inaugurated the function in which Giridhar Eye Institute adopted the panchayat to mark the World Sight Day with the theme Together, Stronger.

The institute will conduct regular camps for awareness and diagnosis will be held in the wards and schools in the panchayat every month.

Mercy Jose, president, Chellanam grama panchayat, presided.

An eye screening camp for three wards were held at the Family Welfare Centre, Kannamali, in the first phase. More than three hundred residents attended the camp and free medicines were provided.

Giridhar Eye Institute is executing the project in association with SSM Eye Research Foundation and Chellanam grama panchayath.