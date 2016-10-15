TTEs on the warpath against new duty schedule

Five travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) staged a hunger strike at the Ernakulam Junction railway station on Friday, alleging that the new duty link of Southern Railway (SR) was arbitrary and unscientific.

The new link took effect on October 10 was a gross violation of the Indian Railway Act, said K.S. Namburaj, Thiruvananthapuram divisional vice president of Dakshin Railway Employees’ Union. As per the new link issued by the Chief Commercial Manager of Southern Railway, TTEs would not get their weekly day off. Similarly, those on two outstation links would get only four hours rest in between two shifts.

Another problem is that TTEs who stay in the suburbs of cities would have no public transport to take them to city stations to join early morning duty like manning trains that begin service at 4 a.m. This will result in their having to stay overnight near city stations. As per the new norms, women TTEs too are being allotted duty in long-distance trains to places such as Salem, Nagercoil, where there is no resting facility for them. Yet another issue is that TTEs would have to stay outstation for over 30 hours in a particular link, Mr. Naburaj said.

The hunger strike was called after the Railway refused to withdraw the new link even after the agitating TTEs took out a march on October 10.

Mr. Namburaj said that the Southern Railway had issued the revised link at a time when there was need of additional manpower. The new link would result in 300 posts being surrendered. “Our office bearers met senior officials on Friday and they said that there will be a rethink on the link when a fresh link is published on November 1,” he said.

A senior Railway official confided that as per the new link, TTEs would have to idle up to 24 hours in outstations, unable to attend to their family needs. Similarly, they would have to rejoin early morning duty within hours of completing their late evening shift, he said.