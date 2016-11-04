Sweeping in a change

The Fort Kochi beach may not be as glamorous as Rio’s famed Ipanema or Goa’s popular Baga but it is one of the most sought after public spaces in God’s Own Country. Of historical importance, it has the enviable distinction of hosting Mahatma Gandhi on its golden sands. Four centuries ago it gained seminal importance with the landing of the Portuguese fleet, helmed by explorer Vadco Da Gama, an event that opened a new chapter in the history of India.

Down the years the prestigious beach, compact and pristine, has been at the receiving end of a growing, unmindful populace and of careless tourism. Its charm has lost out to filthy environs - heaps of rotting water hyacinth, food waste and plastic litter. The small sand bank is a crowd puller hosting domestic and foreign travellers in hoards. It is also the most used and misused public space in the city’s list of must-see spots.

Year after year the powers that be have tried but failed to upkeep its charm. Periodically, vigilant citizens and residents have come together to clean the place but efforts have drawn a blank. The Navy and Coast Guard establishments from the area have dutifully done so on important occasions, but the beach has continued to remain filth ridden and unkempt.

This is one of the reasons, among others, to cause a gradual but steady decrease in footfalls to the area. To counter that, a new initiative by the local hotels and homestays of Fort Kochi, Clean Fort Kochi Foundation, (CFF) is blossoming into a regular Saturday cleaning drive, spreading of awareness, cleaning streets and maintaining them garbage free, in mobilising a action force, bringing vendors on board and organising night patrolling to catch garbage dumpers. The move was sparked off by a lead by Janamaithri Police.

A very cynical hotelier from the area who pitched in with funds toward the venture but was sceptical about its success joined in wholeheartedly after watching the progress of the group. Says CFF Chairperson Auria Kiem, “This is a Himalayan task and no day goes without a beg-and-plead act with government agencies to pitch in but we have now taken something into our hands after realising that we do not wish to live in filthy surroundings any more. We are putting our money and our precious time into this,”she says.

Each volunteer, now there are over 100, is contributing either with time or money. The group has bought tools, gloves and other requirements like gloves, baskets, bags needed for cleaning. They have also mobilised locals and other social bodies. “The Tourism Police, our local councillor and the Vendor’s Association are all being very helpful,” but Auria rues that there are systemic gaps in collection and disposal of garbage, one of the main reasons for the area remaining filthy. She also attributes it to pass-the-buck attitude of government bodies and with no person ready to take responsibility. “We can do 50 per cent” she says, “but the rest has to be done by the corporation.”

Some of the main reasons the area remains unclean are because of a dearth in number of lorries to cart the garbage away and of no proper demarcation of areas to dump waste. “There are 21 women of the DTPC who are assigned the task of cleaning but have no tools or equipment and have no supervisor to guide and steer them through. Unsupervised work is as good as no work at all,” she says.

The group also talks about funds allocated to local bodies for the purpose of cleaning but lying unused because of ambiguity on usage and a time limit.

“We are working on our own under these circumstances. The Health Department has been particularly inimical and has not allocated any space for dumping garbage, a request that has been consistently made.”

As of now come Saturday morning, 7 a.m. the banner of CFF is hosted in Vasco Square and enthusiastic cleaners begin to assemble. They quickly put on their gloves, take on the pitch forks and are on to the beach to clear the waste collected over the week.

Many parts of the beach have thus been cleaned. The good part of the activity is that people watching from the sidelines have found inspiration and joined in.

The group is growing by the day with help, physical and financial coming in. But a question that hangs over the efforts is of sustaining such an activity at the cost of personal time and money.

“Garbage is like the devil’s vomit. It is generated everyday and its disposal has to be daily. To continue this we need manpower, support from corporation, police department and business people. CFF can do only 50 per cent,” says Auria hoping that soon a system is put in place where the enthusiasm and hard work of CFF does not go in vain. As of now as the local police officer who arrives religiously at 7 am every Saturday to clean the beach says, “This is the need of the nation, of the people to keep their surroundings clean.”’