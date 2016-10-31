Suggest viable alternatives to treatment plant: Mayor

The civic administration is open to any technology, which is better than the one proposed for the new plant at Brahmapuram, Mayor Soumini Jain has said.

Replying to the Opposition’s criticism that the waste-to-energy technology, which will be employed at Brahmapuruam, has not been tried anywhere, Ms. Jain said it was chosen after a series of discussions and consultations.

Yet, the civic administration is open to new and viable ideas which will help the city handle refuse effectively. Though some agencies and political parties have raised concerns over the proposed plant, none has put forward a viable alternative technology to process waste, she added.

Besides Kochi Corporation, some neighbouring municipalities are looking at the plant to handle waste. The responsibility of the local body will be limited to providing waste at the plant site, the Mayor said.

On the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s objection to the tariff for power to be produced at the plant, Ms. Jain said GJ Eco Power Private Limited, the project proponent, would be making efforts to increase its profit and any issue regarding the power tariff would be sorted out.

The financial burden to be borne by the State government and the coproration has been specified in the Government Order, and the local body will go by the GO, she added.

As regards permission for reclamation of paddy/wetland for the project, as pointed out by the project proponents, Ms. Jain said the conversion of wetland for a government project would not be an issue.

Managing plastic refuse is of immense significance for the city as over 2 lakh tonnes of plastic have accumulated at Brahmapuram over a period of time.