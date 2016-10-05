Students of gas leak affected school to be shifted

School to be shifted
A meeting convened by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla on Tuesday decided to shift the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Kuzhikadu to the FACT L.P. School, Ambalamugal, near here.The decision was taken as a follow-up of the incident where over 30 students were admitted to various hospitals in the district following a gas leak from the BPCL-Kochi Refinery on Thrusday. The FACT L. P. School is located 2 km from the VHSS, Kuzhikad. The Public Works Department has been asked to carry out maintenance work at the FACT L.P. School ahead of shifting the students to the new campus. Four rooms each on the ground and first floor will be utilised to accommodate the students. Toilet facilities will be provided in these floors. The Collector said that the government would bear the medical expenses of the students who were admitted to hospitals after they experienced uneasiness and fell sick following the gas leak. — Special Correspondent
