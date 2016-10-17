Student, State’s first unrelated bone marrow donor

Twenty-year-old Ajaykrishnan U. has become the first person from the State and the third in the country to donate bone marrow to an unrelated person.

He did this with the support of his family and over coming fears. “It was a shock initially to learn that my bone marrow was suited for the recipient,” the final-year student of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, told The Hindu .

He and his friends learned about blood-stem donation during a college fest in March, 2015, while passing by a kiosk set up by HOPE (Hold on Pain Ends) team for DATRI Blood Stem Cell.

DATRI is a Donors’ Registry, a non-profit organisation founded in 2009, to help patients suffering from blood-related disorders. Realising that blood stem cell donation from an unrelated donor can save the life of patients suffering from blood cancer and other blood-related disorders, he registered as a donor. “It was to be some day in life, but never imagined that a call would come so soon,” he added.

“We were shocked and confused, but when we got to know about all procedures, my family and friends came out in support.”

It was an informed decision and the procedure was safe and done by experts, he said.

Ajaykrishnan was discharged from hospital on the third day and travelled back home from Chennai, where the procedure was done, on the fourth day.

His father is an engineer and mother a housewife. His sister is an MBBS graduate.

He donated blood-stem cells to a 12-year-old boy suffering from Aplastic Anaemia, a chronic blood disorder, said DATRI in a statement.

Two methods

According to DATRI, there are 1.60 lakh people registered as donors. There are two ways to donate blood stem cells. In peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) donation, blood stem cells are collected from the circulating blood. This is a 4-5 hours outpatient procedure and similar to the more common platelet donation.

The second method is to donate bone marrow under general anaesthesia, where the marrow is drawn out from the hip bone in a 1-2 hours procedure. Ajaykrishnan went through this procedure.

There are certain non-malignant blood disorders that respond well to bone marrow stem cells compared to the peripheral blood stem cells.

For more information on blood stem donation, log on to www.datri.org